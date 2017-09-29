Halifax County parents shocked by high school rape charges



LITTLETON, N.c. (WNCN) – Two teenage students face serious charges after being arrested for raping a girl in a high school locker room.

On Wednesday the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Raquan Boswell and 16-year-old Jesse Alston.

The two students are facing first-degree rape charges, the sheriff’s office said. Both high school football players are accused of pushing, restraining, and raping a female student in the boy’s locker room.

According to the principal of Northwest High School, both students are suspended and whether or not they’ll be allowed back in school depends on the sheriff’s office’s investigation.

“It was a shock cause it’s a lovely community and by hearing something like that happened it really hit you hard,” said Edwin Silver, who is the parent of a Northwest student.

Many parents are wondering how something like this could happen on school property.

“You can be so protective, but you cannot shelter them,” Silver said. “You just got to pray for them.”

“Like I said it could’ve been my granddaughter,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

The Halifax School District denied our request for an on camera interview, but did provide the following statement:

“Halifax County schools is committed to the needs of the whole child. Our job is to make sure that our students receive a good education and grow to become productive members of society. Halifax County Schools has zero tolerance for any misbehaviors. Inappropriate behavior and misconduct will not be tolerated. The safety and well-being of all of our students are the district’s top priority. There are allegations that are being investigated on the campus of Northwest right now. At this present time, the investigation is ongoing and the district has turned the matter over to local authorities. We are currently working with local authorities on these pending allegations. As of right now, Halifax County is continuing to Chart a New Course. We are focused on the needs of all of our students. Teaching our students to be ready, respectful, and resilient. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We will take the necessary steps once the investigation is completed.”