Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned, White House confirms

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has resigned amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

President Donald Trump said earlier Friday he was “not happy” with Price, putting Price’s job on the line after his costly charter flights on the taxpayer’s dime triggered a congressional investigation of the administration.

Price is a former GOP congressman from Georgia.

His office has said a busy schedule doesn’t always allow him to fly commercial.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee is launching a wide-ranging examination of air travel by high-ranking Trump officials following reports about Price’s trips.

Don Wright will serve as acting secretary. He is currently assistant secretary for Health and director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.