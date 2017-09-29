Kenly woman loses father in Puerto Rico in Maria’s aftermath

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions are still without food, water and electricity in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

For Jeannette Rodriguez of Kenly the unfolding situation has become much more personal and tragic.

Rodriguez, who was born and on the island, has been checking on her family this week.

“I started calling my parents, but my parents told me, ‘We’re fine, we have been through hurricanes not to worry about it,’ and we left it that way,” she said.

That was Monday.

On Wednesday, she found out her father passed away.

“It hasn’t been easy,” she said. “Really. It’s been very hard. But you have to keep the faith, and keep going on.”

She says her father, Neftali Rodriguez Jr., could not get the medical attention he needed due to the lack of power on the island.

The Puerto Rican government says 16 people have died from the storm.

“There’s people dying, and hungry and we need help,” Rodriguez said.

She says she wants to help, but getting from her home in Kenly to the island is nearly impossible.

She says right now, she feels stuck.

“Seeing all the news and how bad it is and not being able to do nothing because, what are we going to do if we go there? We’re going to be a burden to other people because there’s no water, no food,” she said.

Rodriguez believes things are going to get worse on the island before they get any better.

But through the struggle, she’s going to keep her family and her home close to her heart.

“Puerto Rico will always be my house,” she said. “It’s right here.”