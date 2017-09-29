‘Me, Myself & I’ star shines bright in Hollywood; heart remains in Chapel Hill



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Kelen Coleman’s star in Hollywood is shining brighter by the day. With past roles on television hit shows such as NBC’s “The Office” and HBO’s “The Newsroom,” you can now catch her on CBS Monday nights as “Saturday Night Live” alum Bobby Moynihan’s future grown daughter.

The show “Me, Myself & I” is being called “a comedy with heart,” and come to find out, Coleman’s heart remains in Chapel HilL, where she went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 2006 from the UNC Department of Dramatic Art.

“All those all-nighters I did at Alpine Bagel,” Coleman says with a smile and a shake of her head, as she sits in the quad known as Polk Place in the middle of campus.

Far from Hollywood, it’s not paparazzi, but old friends that greet Coleman on campus.

“I’ll meet you guys out,” Coleman enthuses to a small group of friends from her time in undergrad who just happen to be in town for a wedding. “I’d love to!”

Minutes later, Coleman erupts with a squeal of delight, as she spots one of her mentors, professor Jeffrey Cornell, who still teaches in the drama department.

“Congrats on the new show!” Cornell says as they embrace.

Under a summer-hot sun that refuses to succumb to the start of fall, Coleman graciously retraced her normal route on campus with CBS North Carolina evening anchor Sean Maroney, a fellow member of the UNC class of 2006.

When asked what it feels like being back on campus, Coleman says, “It’s really cool, because all the memories come back and then all the things you wish you could do and can do now.”

One of those things – coming back and going to a Carolina men’s basketball game.

“[I’ll] have better seats because I can actually buy them now!” Coleman says with a big laugh.

Another big wish – returning to perform with the professional theater company in residence at UNC, the PlayMakers Repertory Company.

This walk down memory lane is a lot like Coleman’s new show “Me, Myself & I.” It’s all about her television dad looking back at memories — from his first love lost to his first love found — and sharing with the audience the experiences that make him the man he becomes.

The premise certainly rings true for Coleman, who is proud of her Tar Heel ties.

“Oh yeah, I’m late for class,” Coleman laughs as the iconic Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower rings out.

For her, the sound brings back a flood of memories.

“You know, the Bell Tower, the Old Well, ‘The Pit,’” Coleman says thoughtfully. “Those are the things you remember when you are away.”

Upon entering the sunken courtyard known as “The Pit,” Coleman bursts with energy as a group of prospective students walk by with a campus guide.

“You should all definitely come here!” Coleman crows to the group as the young men and women smile back amused. “It definitely worked out for me!”

As per usual at midday, “The Pit” is the center of the hustle and bustle of student activity. Back in undergrad, Coleman says she definitely would have been one in the crowd.

“[I spent] a lot of time going, like running, through ‘The Pit’ and hoping not to trip,” Coleman laughed. “If you went down those stairs, that’s how you went to my junior year dorm Carmichael.”

For Coleman it’s almost like an episode of “Me, Myself & I,” and only one word can describe her feelings after revisiting her past.

“Just gratitude, I guess, is the overwhelming feeling, because they helped me get to where I am,” Coleman says recalling her mentors such as Cornell.

“Take the time to sit in ‘The Pit,’” Coleman continues with a message to current students. “Take the time to read a book or have a picnic in the quad or go to a game with your friends or get involved with all the groups.”

“When you leave you’ll remember the big moments.”

And while she’s LA-living now, like any proud college graduate, Coleman couldn’t resist a visit to the student store to buy her alma mater’s swag to take back.

“I brought my wallet,” Coleman says clutching at her purse. “I have to upgrade.”