Dead woman found behind NC church believed to be missing teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – A law enforcement source close to the investigation of a missing Virginia Beach, Virginia college student tells WAVY-TV that the body of the 19-year-old woman was found Friday morning in North Carolina.

The TV station is still working to confirm the information from the FBI or Ashanti Billie’s family. Billie has been missing for 11 days.

A source close to the family told WAVY-TV that the family was notified about a body that was found behind a church in Charlotte late Friday morning.

WBTV in Charlotte is reporting the discovery of a body, which appears to be a woman.

Facebook users: Click here to view photos of Billie and the scene in Charlotte

“While he was cutting…there was some boulders back in the church and he was doing his trimming and he initially smelled something and as he looked he couldn’t identify it assuming it might have been a deer or something,” Reverend Michael McLean of East Stonewall AME Zion Church told CBS affiliate WBTV. “Then, he went and got the foreman. The foreman came and they identified it as a body and at that point called 911.”

Ashanti Billie’s family was told to be prepared to head to Charlotte, if needed.

FBI Norfolk has released the following statement:

We are aware of the situation regarding human remains found in Charlotte area, but there has been no positive identification at this time. We are looking into it but can’t confirm anything.

Billie was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work on Sept. 18. Billie works at Blimpie’s Subs on the base.

Police recovered her cell phone on Sept. 18 in a dumpster on the corner of Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk, which is a couple miles away from the base.

Billie’s cream-colored Mini Cooper was located on Saturday in the 9500 block of Lakeside Drive in Ocean View.