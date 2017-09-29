Mom’s viral photo shows importance of car seats



LANCASTER, Pa. (WKRN) — A Pennsylvania mom is reminding others about the importance of car seat safety with her photo that’s gone viral.

Jenna Rabberman told WHP her 2015 Honda CRV was struck by another vehicle with her baby and toddler were inside.

The car was a mangled mess, but Rabberman said her children escaped without a scratch.

She said on Facebook, “This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time.”

So far, the post has been shared more than 250,000 times.

“It hits you. And I think that’s maybe why people are sharing the photo because it doesn’t seem real, it doesn’t look like those seats came out of that car, but they did. // It’s very easy to get caught up in ‘we’ve got to go, we’ve got to go’ but take a moment, slow down, everything else can be replaced — the seats, the car, everything. My kids? No way,” Jenna Rabberman said.

Rabberman said paramedics credited her children’s safety to the car seats, that were both rear-facing.

In case you’re wondering, the car seat brands are Chicco Keyfit30 and Graco 4ever.