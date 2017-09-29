Mother, daughter killed in NC tractor-trailer collision identified

SANDYFIELD, N.C. (WECT) – Officials with the State Highway Patrol have identified the mother and daughter killed in a wreck in Columbus County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of NC 87 and NC 11 around 8:15 a.m in the Sandyfield community.

Rebecca Roberts, 30, of Riegelwood was traveling west on NC 11 in a red passenger car when she pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on NC 87. The tractor-trailer slammed into the car on its driver side pushing the vehicle into a ditch.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Roberts and her 8-year-old daughter Constance died in the wreck. Roberts’ 7-year-old son, who was also in the car, was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.