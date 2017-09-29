Multiple controversial NC haunted house billboards coming down after complaints

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WFMY) — The controversial Spookywoods billboards are coming down.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods put up about a dozen across the Triad to promote its haunted house. The billboard depicts a character from their horror attraction, but critics believe the image on the sign portrays violence against women and child abuse.

One woman wrote to them:

To Whom This May Concern, I would like to express sincere concern regarding the Kersey Valley Billboard Images in Greensboro. I think these images are highly inappropriate for our children to see and should be removed immediately. I am extremely disappointed by the decision made by Kersey Valley to places these magnified graphic images across our city. I will not be attending Spooky Woods and will be communicating to others as well. Please remove these graphic billboards. Sincerely, A citizen of Greensboro

Lauren”

Some are saying the girl portrayed looks too young or that it shows violence, maybe even human trafficking. But there’s also a lot of folks supporting the haunted house, saying it’s fitting for Halloween time.

The girl underneath this costume is Sydney Parks, a Kersey Valley Employee.

“Just to assure everyone, I’m 21,” Sydney said. “I’m not being abused or you know, forced to do anything.”

Her character is a product of the Spookywoods Lab, run by Matt Patterson.

“She’s not a victim, she’s a protagonist in the show,” he explained. “If you look at the way the makeup is done, she’s snarling her face, she’s in attack mode.”

On Thursday, the public relations department for Spookywoods confirmed the owner got a call saying all billboards must come down immediately.

Workers at Spookywoods say they are in disbelief. The haunted attraction opens Friday night.