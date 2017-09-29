NC dad and son share tragic connection in pair of deadly crashes

SANDYFIELD, N.C. — In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.

Bo Malpass, 47, of Currie, was behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer that hit and killed Rebecca Roberts, 30, of Riegelwood, and her 8-year-old daughter, Constance, on Thursday at the intersection of NC 87 and NC 11 in Columbus County.

On Aug. 12, Bo Malpass’ son, Lee Malpass, 15, was driving a truck when he hit and killed Lindsay Mathis, who was on a motorcycle at the intersection of Hwy. 210 and Hwy. 117 in Pender County.

In Thursday’s crash Roberts’ 7-year-old son, Gabriel, was in the car during. He was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Bo Malpass, a former firefighter who tried to render first aid at the scene, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is not facing charges.