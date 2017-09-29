NC officials investigating closed landfill in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is launching an investigation into a landfill that closed more than 40 years ago to determine what impact the site has had on the area.

The old Hillsborough landfill, which is north of Torain Street in the Fairview community, closed in 1975 before hazardous waste disposal regulations went into effect in 1983.

“There’s a lot that’s not known at this point,” said Thomas Davis, water resources coordinator for Orange County.

Investigators will analyze air, surface water and groundwater conditions at the site. Additionally, their work could include sampling groundwater wells in the vicinity.

“What concerns do we need to be aware of? What’s in it? Is it harmful? Is it harmful to our health?” asked Chris Pettiford, who lives near the site.

The General Assembly passed a new law in 2008 addressing pre-1983 municipal landfills. The North Carolina DEQ now has a program within its inactive hazardous sites branch that assesses the landfills and determines what remediation needs to be done.

To view a map of where the pre-regulator landfills are across North Carolina, click here.

According to DEQ spokeswoman Laura Leonard, Orange County sent the state a letter of intent to clean up the site.

County representatives and representatives of the county’s contract firm met with state officials three weeks ago. Now, the firm will determine what is actually at the site and what needs to be done about it.

Leonard said that work will include a survey, drilling to see what is in the groundwater and soil analysis. The firm will provide a summary report, after which the state will oversee any cleanup.

Representatives from Orange County and North Carolina DEQ will hold a public meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough Police Substation at 501 Rainey Avenue.