NC teen found dead in home, bullet hole found in window

NEWTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his Catawba County home Friday.

The incident happened at a home on Ball Park Road, which is off of Buffalo Shoals Road south of Newton.

Deputies said a person went to the victim’s home to cut the grass and noticed something was wrong.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Justin Tyler Smith, was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a chair inside the home. Investigators said they found a bullet hole in a window above the air conditioner.

They believe the shooting happened overnight.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

