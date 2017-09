GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman died in a rollover early Thursday morning.

The deadly crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Tupper Drive around 6:40 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said 26-year-old Shamika Nicole Edwards’ car ran off the road and overturned.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.