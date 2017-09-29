North Carolina high school football scores — Sept. 29

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at scores from high school football games throughout the state on Sept. 29. Note: Some schools are not playing this week.
Albemarle 6, North Moore 0
Alexander Central 38, Watauga County 33
Arden Christ School def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit
Asheville 51, North Henderson 14
Asheville Erwin 46, West Henderson 21
Avery County 34, Forest City Chase 17
Ayden-Grifton 63, South Lenoir 0
Belmont South Point 35, Gastonia Ashbrook 13
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 36, Wayne Christian 6
Blacksburg, S.C. 56, East Gaston 31
Boonville Starmount 41, Alleghany County 0
Cape Fear 52, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Charlotte Christian 44, High Point Christian Academy 12
Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 3
Cherokee 45, Swain County 7
Columbia 20, Creswell 19
Concord Robinson 56, West Stanly 7
Cornelius Hough 45, Mooresville 10
Davidson Community School 34, Cherryville 33
East Bladen 47, West Columbus 0
East Carteret 48, Croatan 30
East Davidson 17, Thomasville 13
East Duplin 81, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
East Lincoln 12, Lincolnton 7
East Rutherford 25, Polk County 7
East Wilkes 60, West Wilkes 13
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 7
Eastern Guilford 53, Southwestern Randolph 0
Enka 47, North Buncombe 23
Fayetteville Britt 30, Lumberton 24
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Gray’s Creek 15
Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, Hoke County 0
Fayetteville Smith 61, Fayetteville Westover 25
Franklin 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 0
Gastonia Huss 48, Lawndale Burns 21
Goldsboro 31, Warsaw Kenan 23
Graham 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14
Greensboro Page 20, East Forsyth 19
Greenville Rose 50, Pikeville Aycock 49, OT
Harrells Christian 20, North Raleigh Christian 14
Hickory Ridge 45, Charlotte Garinger 0
Hope Mills South View 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 31
Kernersville Glenn 19, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 48, Isle of Wight Academy, Va. 19
Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 20
Kinston Parrott Academy 52, Grace Christian-Raleigh 18
Kinston 42, Greene Central 26
Lee County 56, Burlington Cummings 0
Maiden 27, West Lincoln 13
Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8
Morganton Freedom 35, Hickory 30
Morganton Patton 14, Valdese Draughn 3
New Bern 38, Eastern Wayne 26
Newton-Conover 55, Catawba Bandys 7
North Davidson 52, West Davidson 0
North Lincoln 55, Lake Norman Charter 7
North Rowan 20, South Stanly 19
North Stanly 58, Chatham Central 6
North Surry 51, Walkertown 6
Northampton County 32, North Edgecombe 24
Northeast Guilford 10, Northern Guilford 7
Northern Durham 38, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Northern Vance 17, Louisburg 14
Northwest Cabarrus 48, North Iredell 0
Orange 16, Southern Durham 15
Pamlico County 29, Chocowinity Southside 22
Pender County 58, Lejeune 0
Raleigh Broughton 35, Southeast Raleigh 34
Raleigh Millbrook 49, Raleigh Enloe 14
Raleigh Sanderson 20, Raleigh Leesville Road 17
Raleigh Wake Christian 18, Village Christian 14
Randleman 49, Providence Grove 7
Red Springs 38, East Columbus 0
Reidsville 60, High Point Andrews 20
Richlands 29, Rocky Point Trask 7
Richmond County 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 7
Roanoke Rapids 42, Oxford Webb 8
Robersonville South Creek 26, Riverside Martin 25
Rocky Mount Academy 30, Faith Christian 6
Scotland 57, Pembroke Swett 20
Shelby Crest 40, Belmont Cramer 13
Smithfield-Selma 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Ashley 0
South Central Pitt 69, Southern Wayne 6
South Columbus 49, St. Pauls 13
South Granville 51, Southern Vance 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Currituck County 21
Southwest Guilford 34, Greensboro Dudley 6
Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 7
Spring Lake Overhills 17, Erwin Triton 7
Surry Central 31, Winston-Salem Atkins 26
Swansboro 53, Princeton 50
Sylva Smoky Mountain 59, Madison County 12
Tarboro 61, Jones County 0
Thomasville Ledford 13, Lexington 7
Trinity Wheatmore 21, Trinity 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 53, Newton Grove Midway 6
Washington 45, North Lenoir 12
West Bladen 47, South Robeson 30
West Brunswick 28, North Brunswick 7
West Forsyth 43, Northwest Guilford 23
West Iredell 26, East Burke 14
West Montgomery 55, South Davidson 0
West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6
West Stokes 42, Winston-Salem Carver 13
Western Alamance 49, Eden Morehead 0
Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16
Wilkes Central 36, North Wilkes 20
Wilmington Hoggard 44, Wilmington Laney 13
Wilmington New Hanover 49, Topsail 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 56, Western Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 19, Greensboro Smith 12, OT
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/