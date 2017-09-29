North Carolina high school football scores — Sept. 29

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at scores from high school football games throughout the state on Sept. 29. Note: Some schools are not playing this week.

Albemarle 6, North Moore 0

Alexander Central 38, Watauga County 33

Arden Christ School def. Charlotte Victory Christian, forfeit

Asheville 51, North Henderson 14

Asheville Erwin 46, West Henderson 21

Avery County 34, Forest City Chase 17

Ayden-Grifton 63, South Lenoir 0

Belmont South Point 35, Gastonia Ashbrook 13

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 36, Wayne Christian 6

Blacksburg, S.C. 56, East Gaston 31

Boonville Starmount 41, Alleghany County 0

Cape Fear 52, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Charlotte Christian 44, High Point Christian Academy 12

Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, Lake Norman 3

Cherokee 45, Swain County 7

Columbia 20, Creswell 19

Concord Robinson 56, West Stanly 7

Cornelius Hough 45, Mooresville 10

Davidson Community School 34, Cherryville 33

East Bladen 47, West Columbus 0

East Carteret 48, Croatan 30

East Davidson 17, Thomasville 13

East Duplin 81, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

East Lincoln 12, Lincolnton 7

East Rutherford 25, Polk County 7

East Wilkes 60, West Wilkes 13

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 7

Eastern Guilford 53, Southwestern Randolph 0

Enka 47, North Buncombe 23

Fayetteville Britt 30, Lumberton 24

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Gray’s Creek 15

Fayetteville Seventy-First 62, Hoke County 0

Fayetteville Smith 61, Fayetteville Westover 25

Franklin 54, Carolina Wildcats (Private), S.C. 0

Gastonia Huss 48, Lawndale Burns 21

Goldsboro 31, Warsaw Kenan 23

Graham 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14

Greensboro Page 20, East Forsyth 19

Greenville Rose 50, Pikeville Aycock 49, OT

Harrells Christian 20, North Raleigh Christian 14

Hickory Ridge 45, Charlotte Garinger 0

Hope Mills South View 36, Fayetteville Pine Forest 31

Kernersville Glenn 19, Jamestown Ragsdale 14

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 48, Isle of Wight Academy, Va. 19

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 20

Kinston Parrott Academy 52, Grace Christian-Raleigh 18

Kinston 42, Greene Central 26

Lee County 56, Burlington Cummings 0

Maiden 27, West Lincoln 13

Mooresboro Jefferson 40, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8

Morganton Freedom 35, Hickory 30

Morganton Patton 14, Valdese Draughn 3

New Bern 38, Eastern Wayne 26

Newton-Conover 55, Catawba Bandys 7

North Davidson 52, West Davidson 0

North Lincoln 55, Lake Norman Charter 7

North Rowan 20, South Stanly 19

North Stanly 58, Chatham Central 6

North Surry 51, Walkertown 6

Northampton County 32, North Edgecombe 24

Northeast Guilford 10, Northern Guilford 7

Northern Durham 38, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Northern Vance 17, Louisburg 14

Northwest Cabarrus 48, North Iredell 0

Orange 16, Southern Durham 15

Pamlico County 29, Chocowinity Southside 22

Pender County 58, Lejeune 0

Raleigh Broughton 35, Southeast Raleigh 34

Raleigh Millbrook 49, Raleigh Enloe 14

Raleigh Sanderson 20, Raleigh Leesville Road 17

Raleigh Wake Christian 18, Village Christian 14

Randleman 49, Providence Grove 7

Red Springs 38, East Columbus 0

Reidsville 60, High Point Andrews 20

Richlands 29, Rocky Point Trask 7

Richmond County 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 7

Roanoke Rapids 42, Oxford Webb 8

Robersonville South Creek 26, Riverside Martin 25

Rocky Mount Academy 30, Faith Christian 6

Scotland 57, Pembroke Swett 20

Shelby Crest 40, Belmont Cramer 13

Smithfield-Selma 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

South Brunswick 3, Wilmington Ashley 0

South Central Pitt 69, Southern Wayne 6

South Columbus 49, St. Pauls 13

South Granville 51, Southern Vance 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Currituck County 21

Southwest Guilford 34, Greensboro Dudley 6

Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

Spring Lake Overhills 17, Erwin Triton 7

Surry Central 31, Winston-Salem Atkins 26

Swansboro 53, Princeton 50

Sylva Smoky Mountain 59, Madison County 12

Tarboro 61, Jones County 0

Thomasville Ledford 13, Lexington 7

Trinity Wheatmore 21, Trinity 18

Wallace-Rose Hill 53, Newton Grove Midway 6

Washington 45, North Lenoir 12

West Bladen 47, South Robeson 30

West Brunswick 28, North Brunswick 7

West Forsyth 43, Northwest Guilford 23

West Iredell 26, East Burke 14

West Montgomery 55, South Davidson 0

West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6

West Stokes 42, Winston-Salem Carver 13

Western Alamance 49, Eden Morehead 0

Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16

Wilkes Central 36, North Wilkes 20

Wilmington Hoggard 44, Wilmington Laney 13

Wilmington New Hanover 49, Topsail 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 56, Western Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 19, Greensboro Smith 12, OT

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/