POLL: Do you plan on watching any NFL games this weekend?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the recent controversy surrounding NFL player protests, some fans have said they will boycott the NFL until players and teams stop kneeling or staying in the locker room during the national anthem.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid were the first players to kneel during the national anthem just about one year ago while they were members of the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick is out of the league and Reid still players for the 49ers. The players said that the purpose of their act was to protest police brutality against minorities and social injustice.

The protests have since spread across the league after President Donald Trump made a comment saying that anyone protesting should be fired by the team’s owner. Some players have kneeled and others raised a fist during the anthem. Last weekend, some players from almost every team in the NFL protested in some form.

Only one member of the Carolina Panthers, Julius Peppers, stayed in the locker room during the anthem. The rest of the team stood on the field for the anthem and did not protest.

While many people across the country have taken issue with the protests, there are others who support the move and have created the #TakeAKnee hashtag to show their support.

