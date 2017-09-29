Raleigh man charged with killing ex-girlfriend to stay behind bars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 41-year-old man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in August appeared in a Wake County courtroom Friday.

Andrew Eugene Meeks is charged with killing Jennifer Arrington, who was reported missing in August.

He appeared before a judge Friday who order him to be held without bond.

Police located Meeks in Illinois on August 17. They say he had Arrington’s car and there was also blood on the passenger seat. He was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle at that point.

Meeks was charged in Arrington’s death after consultation between detectives and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

EARLIER: Raleigh missing persons case now considered a homicide

Arrington, 44, was last seen at her apartment on Schaub Drive in mid-August.

Police believe she was killed August 12, according to an affidavit filed seeking a search warrant.

She was reported missing two days later, after a co-worker told authorities that she never showed up for work.

There was a pool of blood in Arrington’s apartment, according to investigators. Her body has not been found.

Meeks is scheduled to appear in court again October 19. He was appointed a public defender.