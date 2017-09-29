Raleigh man’s Puerto Rican dad says ‘it’s crazy’ in wake of Hurricane Maria

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine days since Hurricane Maria stuck Puerto Rico and essentials are still hard to come by.

Many on the island have no electricity, no cable, no internet and even phone service is spotty. Most have been relying on radios.

“With the cell phones, all the towers all went down and I’m telling you this is the first day after Maria that I’ve been able to get communication,” Doel Gonzalez who lives in Puerto Rico said Friday.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Gonzalez by phone. His son is part owner of the popular food truck Spanglish.

Two of his other children also live in Puerto Rico. They live about an hour away. Gonzalez has been able to text with them, so he knows they’re safe. But he still hasn’t been able to see them.

“The problem is you spend some gas and you need to get back in line and it’s crazy,” Gonzalez said.

Reception during the call wasn’t great, with Gonzalez breaking up at times.

CBS North Carolina also spoke with Capt. Natasha Fultz, who arrived in Puerto Rico Friday evening.

“As we were coming in we saw a lot of the damage to the area. Trees down, the roads are pretty clear but there is still debris out on the roads,” Fultz said, who is stationed at Fort Bragg.

She’s spent the last week on St. Thomas and said it’s the worst damage she’s ever seen.

“A lot of debris clearing that had to be done. A lot of infrastructure that had to be rebuilt. The damage to the hospital was pretty tremendous. Because the medical company there had to establish tents to even triage patients,” Fultz said.

“We are U.S. citizens don’t forget us, please,” Gonzalez said.