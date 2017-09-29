Sheriff’s office responds following protest rumors at Gray’s Creek High School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has responded following rumors of a protest at Gray’s Creek High School, officials said.

A video posted to Twitter four days ago shows someone wearing a Confederate flag as a cape at what appears to be Gray’s Creek High School.

The sheriff’s office said social media buzz began when the principal told a student Thursday he couldn’t wear a certain type of clothing. The sheriff’s office couldn’t specify what that clothing was.

Since then, social media rumors of a protest circulated, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted it was a normal day at the school.

Just another Friday at GCHS pic.twitter.com/yF6Xkmuj0x — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) September 29, 2017

There have been no reported incidents at the school Friday morning.