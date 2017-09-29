Sheriff’s office responds following protest rumors at Gray’s Creek High School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has responded following rumors of a protest at Gray’s Creek High School, officials said.
A video posted to Twitter four days ago shows someone wearing a Confederate flag as a cape at what appears to be Gray’s Creek High School.
The sheriff’s office said social media buzz began when the principal told a student Thursday he couldn’t wear a certain type of clothing. The sheriff’s office couldn’t specify what that clothing was.
Since then, social media rumors of a protest circulated, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted it was a normal day at the school.
There have been no reported incidents at the school Friday morning.