Stranger found in Duke University dorm room, campus alert says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was discovered by students in their Duke University dormitory room on Friday evening, school officials said in a campus-wide alert.

The man was found in a room when two students returned to their dorm on the West Campus area of Duke University, officials said.

The two students did not know the man, who was described as having a “short buzz cut” was about 6 feet to 6 feet 5 inches tall, the alert said.

The man, who left the area after he was discovered, was wearing khaki pants, tan shoes, and a long sleeve blue and white checked shirt, according to officials.

No one was injured, but officials reminded students to lock doors and to report suspicious behavior.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Duke University Police Department at 919-684-2444.