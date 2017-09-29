Using drones for crash reconstruction will save hours of work, NC troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina state troopers constantly have their eyes on road, but now they’ll have another look from the sky.

Friday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol made an announcement that troopers will use drones to reconstruct crashes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation came to the highway patrol with the idea to use drones.

Crashes can potentially close a road for hours, which is an inconvenience to the troopers and also the drivers.

Troopers told CBS North Carolina it used to take several hours to reconstruct a crash. With the help of the new technology it will take less than 10 minutes to get the same information.

So far, there are six drones in use around the state. Troopers hope to get more at a later date.

Each drone is equipped with a camera that captures high quality video.

“What we’re trying to do is take the scene and the evidence into the courtroom,” Trooper Daniel Souther said. “Basically (they’ll) see the whole scene from a bird’s-eye view but we can also bring it down and look all the way though the scene.”

The drones may not be used in every single accident. Troopers said there will be a priority when it comes to fatal crashes or ones where a driver could face serious charges.