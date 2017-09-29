VIDEO: Sex offender arrested after entering California school’s girl’s bathroom

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after entering a girls bathroom at Redwood Adventist Academy Elementary school.

Deputies took Alan Brelsford into custody Tuesday in Santa Rosa after a parent of a student and a staff member caught Breslford in the restroom.

From Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

This is Alan Brelsford, a 39-year-old sex registrant who was arrested after entering a girls bathroom at Redwood Adventist Academy Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Tuesday.

He was caught in the bathroom by a parent and staff and wasn’t able to give a good explanation as to what he was doing on campus. His status as a sex registrant prevents him from being on school campuses without lawful business. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense but has since bailed.

In 2006 he was caught exposing himself and masturbating at an all-girls high school in Sacramento. He was convicted and placed on the sex registry at that time but currently lives in Santa Rosa.

If Mr. Brelsford is seen acting suspiciously around children, you are highly encouraged to contact us or your local law enforcement agency.