WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old Wake Forest man was arrested Friday after authorities found child pornography on his personal computer, Wake Forest town officials said.

Delston Sean Suggs, of the 3000 block of Charles Forest Road, turned himself in and was taken to the Wake County Detention Center, officials said.

He is facing three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $100,00.