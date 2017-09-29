WATCH: Florida campus police officer battles snake in viral video

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An online video shows a jittery police officer who’s afraid of snakes using a trash can to try to catch one at the University of Central Florida.

Carl Metzger, the deputy chief of the university’s police department, calls the video humorous.

He added that the incident, which occurred earlier this month on the Orlando campus, is a result of ophidiophobia – the fear of snakes.

Metzger tells local news outlets everyone got a good laugh but it’s “obvious that that particular officer is uncomfortable with snakes.”

The video shows the officer jumping around, trash can in hand, trying to capture the elusive black snake. There are many bleeped out moments in the video as the snake evades capture.

Metzger says the officer, whose name wasn’t released, did his best “and ultimately accomplished his mission” of getting the snake out of the building.

