Wide Open Bluegrass 2017 kicks off today, tens of thousands expected to attend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands are expected in downtown Raleigh this weekend for a huge celebration of bluegrass music.

The Wide Open Bluegrass festival is a huge deal for downtown Raleigh and stages and vendors were already set up early Friday

The festival is the largest urban bluegrass festival in the world. Officials said the event brought more than 200,000 visitors and $11 million in economic impact to Raleigh last year.

The festival events kicked off Thursday evening with the International Bluegrass Music Awards.

The Grammy-winning Earls of Leicester took home their third entertainer of the year award in a row at the International Bluegrass Music Awards while the band Volume Five won emerging artist of the year and song of the year for their song “I Am a Drifter.”

Flatt Lonesome got its second win in a row for vocal group of the year, while Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper won for the fourth time as instrumental group of the year.

Balsam Range won album of the year, Brooke Aldridge won female vocalist of the year and Shawn Camp won male vocalist of the year. Molly Tuttle became the first ever woman to be named guitar player of the year.

On Friday and Saturday the festival will begin at noon and go until 11 p.m. each night.

There are seven stages with music and nearly 100 vendors selling items including barbecue and ice cream to art and handmade soap.

The festival has expanded a bit this year with a family fun and picnic area as well as a kid’s zone in front of Memorial Auditorium.

Fayetteville Street will be blocked off. The street is more than a half-mile long.

There will be tons of things to see and do, but festivalgoers must plan accordingly and determine where you want to park and how far you want to walk.

There’s an app you can download for all of that information and more:

Android

iOS