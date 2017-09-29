Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man stabbing case, avoids prison time

FILE - In this May 31, 2014 file photo rescue workers take 12-year-old stabbing victim Payton Leutner to an ambulance in Waukesha, Wis. A pivotal decision is expected Monday, Augusy 10 2015, in the case of the two 13-year-old Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing Leutner to please online horror character Slender Man. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren will rule Monday whether to move the girls out of adult court and into the juvenile system. (AP Photo/Abe Van Dyke, File)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man will plead guilty in a deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will remain in a state mental hospital under an agreement announced Friday. It calls for Geyser to be evaluated by doctors who will report to a judge for a determination of how long she should remain in treatment.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack in Waukesha.

Weier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last month. A jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. She faces at least three years in a mental hospital.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

