Woman’s decomposing body found behind NC church, pastor said

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

The body was found behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church located on Griers Grove Road near Beatties Ford Road around 10:30 a.m.

Reverend Michael McLean says the body was found on church grounds when an employee of a landscaping company was working behind the Church.

“While he was cutting…there was some boulders back in the church and he was doing his trimming and he initially smelled something and as he looked he couldn’t identify it assuming it might have been a deer or something,” Rev McLean said. “Then, he went and got the foreman. The foreman came and they identified it as a body and at that point called 911.”

Investigators spent hours at the scene.

Police say the body had “signs of decomposure.” Rev McLean says the landscaping worker told him it appeared to be a woman.

Investigators have not said if they suspect foul play or not.

Herbie Watts lives nearby. He says police gave him the news when they went door to door talking to neighbors.

“She told me they found a body over here at East Stonewall Church and had I noticed anything unusual. I told her no,” said Watts. “She just said they found a lady’s body back there sitting up besides the fence. It’s very disturbing.”

The victim has not been identified.

The investigation has many asking several questions: Did the person die on church grounds or was the body left there. How long was it there?

Rev McLean says the landscaping doesn’t come every week.

“They gave the police officer the date of the last time they were here which was about several weeks ago – 3 weeks ago” he said.