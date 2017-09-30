Amid outcry over Confederate markers, new ones are going up

JEFF MARTIN and BRYNN ANDERSON, The Associated Press Published:
FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, 2017, is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — As Confederate statues across the nation get removed, covered up or vandalized, some brand new ones are being built as well.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans are dedicating a $5,000, 7-foot-tall monument on private land in Aiken, South Carolina on Saturday.

A marker honoring unknown Confederate soldiers was recently unveiled in a private park in Alabama, and another memorial has been installed outside a courthouse in Georgia.

Supporters say these new monuments are meant only to honor the Civil War soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the South.

But Benard Simelton of the NAACP calls them a “slap in the face” when Americans should be coming together.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s