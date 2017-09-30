Chapel Hill police seek help finding missing man

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill authorities are asking for help finding a missing man.

Trevor Joseph Trout, 32, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Legion Road in Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Trout was described by police as 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, with shoulder length blonde hair. He may be wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Authorities said that if anyone has information about Trout’s whereabouts, they should call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240.