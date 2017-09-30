Dry and comfortable for the next several days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cool start to the weekend Saturday morning, sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday is expected to be our coolest morning and afternoon as central North Carolina will start in the 40s and finish barely above 70.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather over the next several days. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the low 80s by the middle and end of the week. Even though central North Carolina could use some rain, the next 7 days look dry.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

Saturday will be sunny and nice. The high will be 75. Winds will be north around 6-10 mph.

Saturday Night will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be around 50. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 72. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 53.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 55.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 57.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 81, after a morning low of near 58.

Friday will be partly sunny. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 59.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9