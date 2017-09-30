Man fatally stabs ex-girlfriend in her Harnett County home, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man killed his ex-girlfriend in a stabbing in her Harnett County home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A neighbor, who had been alerted to the stabbing, saw the incident and fired at least two gunshots at the suspect, deputies said.

However, the victim, Brianna Shintel Green, 18, died at the scene, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident was first reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday at 4817 N.C. Highway 27 west in Lillington when Green reported her ex-boyfriend, Sherrod Anthony Ford, 22, was tapping on her window and would not leave the property, Harnett County deputies said.

Authorities said Green and her mother asked Ford to leave and officials said “Ford left without incident.”

A little more than three hours later, around 2:45 a.m. authorities received a 911 hangup call from Green’s home. The suspect “forcibly entered (Green’s) bedroom and stabbed her multiple times with a hand tool,” deputies said.

Green’s mother was able to flee the house and alerted a neighbor. The neighbor saw the suspect stabbing Green and fired a gunshot at the suspect through a window, according to deputies.

The suspect then came out of the home and was shot at again by the neighbor, officials said. Deputies arrived on the scene and Ford was caught, deputies said.

Ford, of Ponderosa Drive in Dunn, was charged with first-degree murder and burglary.

He is and is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond for murder and a $100,000 bond for burglary.

Ford was initially taken to a hospital for ” a superficial wound” to a lower leg, but it’s not clear if that was from the shooting, authorities said.

No one else has been charged, but officials said the investigation is still underway.