DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in Durham Saturday night after he was hit by a train, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Road, Durham police said in a news release.

“An Amtrak passenger train struck a 49-year-old man who was lying on the tracks,” police said.

There were 68 passengers on the train, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh. No one on the train was injured.

The man died at the scene, police said.