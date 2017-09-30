Man walking along NC interstate is killed, alcohol involved, officials say

By Published:
WBTV photo of the car that hit the man who was walking along I-77.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One pedestrian was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. after being struck by a car, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The victim, Jamie Lamont Allen, 43, was walking in the left lane of the road when a car struck him.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash for the pedestrian, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Three other people were in the car when the person was hit.

One passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to troopers.

Troopers say there will be no charges because the pedestrian was in the roadway.

