NC college student admits posting racially offensive sign on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A UNC-Charlotte student has admitted to placing a racially offensive sign over a water fountain in a “poor attempt at humor.”

A viewer sent WBTV a photo of the sign, which reads “COLORED.” Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.

Campus officials said all university buildings were canvassed and security footage was reviewed in an effort to identify the person or persons who put up the sign.

Thursday night, campus officials say a student at Holshouser came forward to “take responsibility for the sign, the photograph, and the initial post of the image on Snapchat.”

The student also wrote an apology for the sign:

[t]here was no intention to hurt anyone or insinuate that UNC Charlotte represented or approved of racist beliefs, nor do I believe in them. I do not support or encourage any racist agendas… I am deeply sorry for all that came out of this.

Officials said the student “also indicated that his actions were a poor attempt at humor.”

Chancellor Philip L. Dubois wrote, “There is nothing humorous about what he did. Let me be very clear that intolerance and bigotry have no place within the inclusive culture we strive to achieve at UNC Charlotte.”

“University officials will meet with the individual who has taken responsibility to review the incident under the Student Code of Responsibility and discuss how his actions have affected members of our community,” Dubois continued.

The student’s name has not been released.

