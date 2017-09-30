NC man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, who was a mom of 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/CBS News) – A North Carolina man who admitted he shot, beat with a gun and slit the throat of a woman he was romantically involved with has made a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports 56-year-old Anthony Campbell was set for trial in November, but instead pleaded guilty to killing 45-year-old Joyce “Jo” Eaton and was sentenced to life in prison.

Eaton’s family says she met Campbell online while both were married, but prosecutors say Eaton learned Campbell was still with his wife a week before her death.

Authorities say Campbell initially denied being romantically involved with Eaton.

Campbell had motives of “love, greed and deceit” in the killing of Eaton, a mother of four children, Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes told CBS affiliate WFMY soon after Campbell’s arrest in 2014.

“The victim had a relationship with Anthony Clay Campbell. The relationship was initially business and later developed into a personal relationship,” Barnes said at a news conference.

Landscapers discovered the body of Eaton, 45, in a ditch on June 12, 2014. She suffered severe cuts and a bullet wound, according to the station.

The sheriff said cell phone records indicate Campbell was the last person to speak to Eaton before she went missing.

Barnes also said evidence shows Campbell was near Eaton’s workplace the night she disappeared, in McLeansville where the body was found, and in Hillsborough where the victim’s car was dumped the night of the incident, reports WFMY.

Campbell’s statements to police along with evidence and documents found in Eaton’s car reportedly contributed to the arrest.

Sheriff Barnes says the elements of greed and deceit came into play when Campbell and Eaton started having money issues in their relationship, WFMY reported.

Deputies believe that’s what led Campbell to kill Eaton, according to the station.

Campbell was living with his wife in Mocksville until his arrest. They have three adult children. Eaton had an estranged husband and four children.