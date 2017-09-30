Sisters remember teen who Harnett County officials say was killed by ex-boyfriend

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says that 22-year-old Sherrod Ford murdered his ex-girlfriend, Briana Greene.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in a home in the 4800 block of N.C. Highway 27 in Lillington, officials said.

Authorities say Ford stabbed Greene, 18, to death. The couple recently had ended their relationship, deputies said.

“He had my sister pinned up against the wall, and he had the hedge trimmer against her stomach,” said Ke’rra Greene, who was in the home when the incident happened.

Ke’rra is the victim’s younger sister. She says she and her mom ran out of the home to try and get help and when they came back police had Ford surrounded.

Now, 16-year-old Ke’rra, and her older sister, 17-year-old Destani Greene, say they will have to move on without their older sister.

They both say Briana Greene was the most amazing person, and she would put a smile on the face of everyone she met.

The sisters say they have to be strong for their older sister, who was a senior at Harnett Central High School and was set to graduate this December.

“She (Briana) doesn’t ever want to see us weak, and down and depressed. That would make her feel like she wasn’t doing her job as an older sister,” said Ke’rra Greene.

But Briana Greene was more than just an older sister, she was a mother.

Her sisters say that Greene’s baby boy just turned 1 in September.

Ke’rra and Destani Greene say nothing was more important to their older sister than that little boy.

They say Briana Greene may be gone, but their sister will always live on in all of their hearts.

“I just miss my sister,” said Ke’rra Greene.

Ford was charged with first-degree murder, and burglary. He is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge.

Harnett County Officials say Ford will have his first appearance in court Monday morning.