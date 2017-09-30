Spring Lake mayor helping with National Guard efforts in Puerto Rico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When Hurricane Maria slammed into the island of Puerto Rico, it damaged many things and crippled communications.

Spring Lake Mayor Chris Rey is with the Army National Guard and one of the people on the ground right now working to get communications back up and running.

“My initial thought was, wow, this looks like a nuclear bomb literally dropped in the middle of the city and just blew up,” Rey said.

Rey has been with the National Guard for a decade and as mayor of Spring Lake he’s been through Hurricane Matthew and other storms.

We asked Rey if he had ever since anything on this scale. “Oh my God, absolutely not. It’s hard to explain. There were buildings that seemed like the roofs were peeled off like sardine cans.”

“Oh my God, absolutely not. It’s hard to explain,” Rey said. “There were buildings that seemed like the roofs were peeled off like sardine cans.”

Right now, Rey is in San Juan working to get the cell phone towers back up and running.

“We’ve been able to communicate with all the mayors in all 78 municipalities,” Rey said. “We’ve set up regional distribution centers. We are air-dropping supplies to certain municipalities. Our engineering teams are clearing the roads, mail service is back up and running.”

Another top priority is getting fuel to all of the hospitals, which is a challenge, with some parts of the island still difficult to reach.

Rey says he’s been amazed at the dedication he’s seen from Puerto Rican National Guard officers.

“Here you are reporting for duty when your family still doesn’t have electricity where they’re at,” Rey said.

For Rey this mission is special since his grandfather is from Puerto Rico.

“Some of this is personal and feels really good, but it’s also my duty,” he said,

Rey doesn’t know when he’ll head home to North Carolina, but he says he’ll be in Puerto Rico until the mission is complete.