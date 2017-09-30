VIDEO: Family speaks out after missing teen found dead near NC church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – The FBI announced that the body found behind a church in Charlotte Friday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.

Billie was missing since September 18, when she never showed up for work on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia.

Ashanti’s parents held a news conference Saturday evening and thanked everyone who has helped them as they searched for Ashanti for the past two weeks.

“We were notified yesterday that a body had been found in Charlotte and we were finally notified today that it was identified as Ashanti Billie, our daughter,” said her mother, Brandy Billie.

“To the person who decided that they wanted to take our baby away from us, away from everyone who loved her, you are a coward. You don’t deserve to breathe the air she breathed,” the mother of Ashanti Billie added.

Video released by the FBI this week showed Billie drive onto the base through Gate 3 early that morning, on her way to the Blimpie’s where she worked. She had to turn around because of an accident and drove off base, then re-entered through Gate 1.

The video shows her cream Mini Cooper later exit the base through Gate 1, but the FBI said they could not tell who was driving. Her cell phone was located in a dumpster in Norfolk, Virginia a couple miles away from the base the same day she vanished.

Her vehicle was recovered five days later in Ocean View, Virginia.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released additional information Saturday afternoon. They said officers were called to the 1700 block of Griers Grove Road at 10:34 a.m. on Friday, in reference to a death investigation. The caller said they found a body in the back of a church at that location.

Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Real Time Crime, Special Investigations, and Operations Command all responded to the scene.

On Saturday, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide/ADW Unit received confirmation from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office that the woman’s body was positively identified as Ashanti Billie.

FBI Norfolk, Norfolk PD, Virginia Beach PD, NCIS, and FBI Charlotte collaborated with CMPD in this investigation.