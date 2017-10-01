2 NC teens crossing road killed in hit-and-run collision

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Two teenage boys were killed while crossing Concord Parkway north Saturday night, according to police.

Jessie Marroquin Avelino, 14, and Ricardo Solano, 15, were students at Concord High School.

A 21-year-old, Francisco Daniel-Marin Gonzalez, faces charges in connection with the fatal accident.

Concord police say he was under the influence of drugs while driving.

The boys, 14 and 15, were found dead on the scene.

Police say the vehicle witnesses described was found abandoned near the accident scene.

Gonzalez faces two counts of felony hit-and-run, two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count of duty to stop in event of crash and render reasonable assistant.

The passenger in the car, Mark Anthony Gutierrez-Santos, 19, faces one count of duty to stop in event of crash and render reasonable assistance.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.