5 dead in NC crash involving stolen car chased by deputy, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN)– Five people are dead after a vehicle being chased by a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy slammed into a passing car, killing everyone in both vehicles early Sunday.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday that the deadly collision happened when the escaping vehicle shot through a red light in Greensboro.

WFMY-TV reported the crash happened at the intersection of New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue.

Two females were inside the car that was not being chased, officials said. Deputies say two males and one female were killed in the vehicle that ran a red light around midnight.

The sheriff’s office says the car that was being chased was stolen earlier in Greensboro.

Officials haven’t said whether the deputy involved in the chase was a man or women or whether the crash investigation will include whether the pursuit was lawful.

Investigators haven’t released any names, according to WFMY.

