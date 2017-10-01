Alert issued for missing Raleigh teen

By Published:
Dylan Tate in a photo from Raleigh police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities issued an alert Sunday afternoon for a missing Raleigh teen.

Dylan Tate, 15, was last seen in the 5300 block of Logos Court in Raleigh, according to a Silver Alert issued Sunday.

Tate, who has a cognitive impairment, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has short blonde hair, officials said.

When he vanished he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red shoes.  Authorities did not say when Tate was last seen.

Anyone who believes they have seen Tate or who has other information that might help officials find him is asked to call 911 immediately.

