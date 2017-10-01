Coast Guard rescues 5 after boat is swamped at NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Coast Guard rescued five people aboard a boat that was swamped near Beaufort early Sunday, officials said.

Late Saturday night, an 18-foot skiff with five people aboard was reported as “in distress” southeast of Harkers Island, just north of Morgan’s Island, authorities said in a news release Sunday.

A 24-foot Coast Guard vessel and crew members were launched from Station Fort Macon.

When the Coast Guard arrived at the scene, a child, two teenagers and two adults were standing on a sandbar next to their boat that had run aground and become swamped.

Crews took the rescued group to their home on Harkers Island and the boat was anchored in place.

“Even experienced boaters can run into trouble in these waters where shoals can shift quickly,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Bret Funderburk, a boat crewman on the case, said in a news release. “Boaters unfamiliar with an area should use extreme caution.”

The Coast Guard said the owner is working on a plan to salvage the grounded boat.