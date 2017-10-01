Deadly crash closes I-40 west near Rock Quarry Road, officials say

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash Sunday evening has closed westbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh near Rock Quarry Road.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 300 and is described by authorities as a “very serious crash.”

A detour has been set up by authorities. Motorists should take Exit 301 for I-440 West and follow I-440 West to re-access I-40 near Exit 293.

One person died and two other people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said that the road should reopen by 11 p.m.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s