Deadly crash closes I-40 west near Rock Quarry Road, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash Sunday evening has closed westbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh near Rock Quarry Road.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 300 and is described by authorities as a “very serious crash.”

A detour has been set up by authorities. Motorists should take Exit 301 for I-440 West and follow I-440 West to re-access I-40 near Exit 293.

One person died and two other people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said that the road should reopen by 11 p.m.