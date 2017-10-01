Man found dead after Sampson County barn fire

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roseboro man was found dead at the scene where a fire damaged a barn on Saturday, Sampson County officials say.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at 432 Corbin Road in Roseboro, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a barn fully engulfed in flames.

After the barn was extinguished, Matthew Lee Swaggert, 29, was found dead, deputies said.

“The preliminary investigation did not reveal any indicators of foul play,” according to the news release from deputies.

However, the cause of the fire is not known and investigators are waiting for final autopsy results.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

Herring and Clement volunteer fire departments also assisted with the fire.