Man found dead after Sampson County barn fire

By Published:

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roseboro man was found dead at the scene where a fire damaged a barn on Saturday, Sampson County officials say.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at 432 Corbin Road in Roseboro, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a barn fully engulfed in flames.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

After the barn was extinguished, Matthew Lee Swaggert, 29, was found dead, deputies said.

“The preliminary investigation did not reveal any indicators of foul play,” according to the news release from deputies.

However, the cause of the fire is not known and investigators are waiting for final autopsy results.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

Herring and Clement volunteer fire departments also assisted with the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s