Man was wounded during shooting at Triangle Town Center mall, police now say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials now say that a man was wounded by gunfire outside Triangle Town Center mall on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which involved multiple shots being fired, was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Triangle Town Center, according to Raleigh police.

Shots were fired near Saks Fifth Avenue, Raleigh police told CBS North Carolina. Police said they believe the gunfire was outside the store.

For hours Saturday, several Raleigh police vehicles were in front of Saks Fifth Avenue and a barricade was erected around the entrance to that store.

About 30 to 40 minutes after the gunfire, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at WakeMed, Raleigh police said.

On Saturday, police were not sure if his shooting was connected to the gunfire at the mall.

But, now, police say he was at the scene when the shots were fired, however, the man is “not cooperating” with officers.

Authorities are trying to determine the injured man’s role in the incident.

The man’s name is not being released and no one has been charged in the shooting.

Raleigh police said that a vehicle sped away from the mall after the shooting, however, they said they do not have a description to release because various witness accounts are unclear.