NC Outer Banks officials seek ban on deep holes dug on beach

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — Officials on North Carolina’s Outer Banks want to outlaw digging deep holes on the beach that can cave in or pose a peril for drivers.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reported Currituck County’s Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an ordinance banning anyone from leaving a deep pit on the beach.

Violators could be issued $50 citations.

Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont says he saw people playing in holes 4 feet deep on Corolla’s beach, then the next day saw those abandoned and new ones excavated. He says an ambulance on a rescue call nearly backed into a hole on Corolla’s beach this summer.

A Maryland man died three years ago on Hatteras Island when a hole he was digging collapsed.