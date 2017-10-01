Fire crews contain large diesel spill in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police and fire crews responded to a diesel leak from a generator on South Wilmington Street, near the Duke Energy building Sunday morning.

The leak was reported around 9:30 a.m. by someone working inside the building.

Hazmat, firefighters and Prime Power crews have contained the leak and are working to determine how much leaked out and how much spread.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The diesel fuel leaked into the storm water system and crews are working to get it cleaned up.

 

 

