Reward offered for NC woman missing nearly 4 weeks

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find a 20-year-old woman who vanished nearly four weeks ago in Lumberton.

Abby Patterson was last seen Sept. 5 getting into a brown Buick near East Ninth Street, Lumberton police said.

Patterson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and light skin with a birth mark on the back left thigh and a bird tattoo on her shoulder, police say.

Patterson was wearing brown shorts and a white shirt when she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information on her disappearance to call them at (910) 671-3845.

Callers should ask for Detective Williford or Evans, police say.