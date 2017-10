ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are responding to an incident Sunday afternoon where shots are being fired at a Robeson County deputy.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said the deputy has been stuck at a house for about an hour where there is heavy gunfire.

As of 4:40 p.m., Sealey also said he was on the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed an exact location of the incident.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.