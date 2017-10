GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person died in a house fire Monday afternoon, Greenville Fire/Rescue confirmed.

The blaze happened in a single-story home around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ward and Hudson streets.

The house was being rented at the time.

The family was notified of the death, but the victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.