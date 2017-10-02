1 dead in shooting outside NC chicken restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West Trade Street just before 1 p.m. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a short time later saying the victim, a male, had died.

Police said there was one person in custody. No other people are being sought.

There was crime scene tape marking off the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken.

The victim’s name was not released.

