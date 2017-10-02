12 homeless after apartment complex fire in NC mountains

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Twelve people are without homes after an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Hendersonville.

The blaze happened at Sixth Avenue Apartments at 414 6th Avenue West.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Joseph Vindigni said firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police officers got there first and were knocking on doors and evacuating residents.

Vindigni said no one was hurt in the fire.

He said the building did not have features required of new buildings, including fire walls and a sprinkler system.

The fire spread from one end of the attic to another and flames were making their way down to the second story when crews arrived on scene.

Twelve people were displaced by the blaze, which remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

Valley Hill, Mountain Home, and Blue Ridge fire departments also responded, along with rescue and emergency medical services also responded.

Crews were on scene for hours.

Chief Vindigni said the scene cleared just after noon Sunday.